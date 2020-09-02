Kenosha Business Owner Refused Photo Op at Burned Down Store, So Trump Replaced Him with Former Owner

A Kenosha business owner refused to meet with Donald Trump during his visit to Kenosha, so apparently, the president decided to act as if the shop’s former owner was the current one for a photo-op.

Tom Gram, the owner of Rode’s Camera Shop, told TMJ4 that the White House called him earlier this week and invited him to meet Trump outside the store on Tuesday. The store was burned down last week amid violent protests after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, and the meeting was meant to be part of Trump’s tour through the damaged areas of the city.

Gram declined the meeting, telling the network “I think everything [Trump] does turns into a circus and I just didn’t want to be involved in it.”

Later, Gram saw Trump on TV as he stood outside the store with John Rode III, who owns the shop’s property but sold the family business to Gram 8 years ago. Trump portrayed Rode as if he still owned the premises, and Rode went along with it as he gave praise to the president.

Gram called it an act of deception that allowed Trump to use his damaged store for political gain.

“I think he needs to bring this country together rather than divide it,” Gram said.

Watch above, via TMJ4.

