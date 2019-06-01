Trump Reportedly Pushed for Mexico Tariffs Despite Advisers Seriously Lobbying Against: ‘Administration-Wide Scramble’

President Donald Trump pushed for tariffs on Mexico despite serious objections from top advisers, a new behind-the-scenes report shows.

The Washington Post reports that there was such strong internal pushback that Jared Kushner called in ‘from his travels in the Middle East”:

Kushner argued against imposing unilateral tariffs, warning that the move could imperil the prospects of ratifying a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, according to officials familiar with the meeting. Kushner, a senior White House adviser, insisted that he could still work directly with Mexico to resolve the burgeoning migration crisis.

U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer also lobbied against it, as well as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

But Trump made up his mind and “repeatedly said Mexico had to do more,” leading to what the Post describes as an “administration-wide scramble as aides continued to have meetings with Trump on Friday to try to persuade him to reverse course.”

Several Republicans have publicly spoken out against the tariffs, something Trump was apparently well aware of.

The president himself took to Twitter this afternoon to defend his decision and take a swipe at the Post for, presumably, another report he saw on the tariffs:

Washington Post got it wrong, as usual. The U.S. is charging 25% against 250 Billion Dollars of goods shipped from China, not 200 BD. Also, China is paying a heavy cost in that they will subsidize goods to keep them coming, devalue their currency, yet companies are moving to….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2019

….U.S. in order to avoid paying the 25% Tariff. Like Mexican companies will move back to the United States once the Tariff reaches the higher levels. They took many of our companies & jobs, the foolish Pols let it happen, and now they will come back unless Mexico stops the….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2019

…travesty that is taking place in allowing millions of people to easily meander through their country and INVADE the U.S., not to mention the Drugs & Human Trafficking pouring in through Mexico. Are the Drug Lords, Cartels & Coyotes really running Mexico? We will soon find out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2019

