Trump Reportedly Pushed for Mexico Tariffs Despite Advisers Seriously Lobbying Against: ‘Administration-Wide Scramble’

By Josh FeldmanJun 1st, 2019, 4:58 pm

President Donald Trump pushed for tariffs on Mexico despite serious objections from top advisers, a new behind-the-scenes report shows.

The Washington Post reports that there was such strong internal pushback that Jared Kushner called in ‘from his travels in the Middle East”:

Kushner argued against imposing unilateral tariffs, warning that the move could imperil the prospects of ratifying a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, according to officials familiar with the meeting. Kushner, a senior White House adviser, insisted that he could still work directly with Mexico to resolve the burgeoning migration crisis.

U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer also lobbied against it, as well as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

But Trump made up his mind and “repeatedly said Mexico had to do more,” leading to what the Post describes as an “administration-wide scramble as aides continued to have meetings with Trump on Friday to try to persuade him to reverse course.”

Several Republicans have publicly spoken out against the tariffs, something Trump was apparently well aware of.

The president himself took to Twitter this afternoon to defend his decision and take a swipe at the Post for, presumably, another report he saw on the tariffs:

