Trump Retweets Fox News Doctor Raging Against Fauci on Tucker Carlson’s Show

President Donald Trump retweeted a clip — from a QAnon Twitter account — that featured Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel raging against White House Coronavirus Task Force members Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield.

Dr Siegel is so pissed off he threw Fauci under the bus with the Chinese! Holy crap! #TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/Ta5bXe2Nkw — Karli 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 16, 2020

Trump retweeted the clip on Wednesday from the Twitter user @KarluskaP, which — as of writing — displays QAnon imagery in both its profile and cover pictures.

In the clip, from an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Siegel said, “If you recall, this virus was discovered by another Dr. Li. Dr. Li Wenliang, may he rest in peace. 33-years-old, who had the Chinese police visit him in the middle of the night and demand he retract this. It would be called Covid-2020 or Covid-2021 if it were up to the Chinese, so why would be believe anything coming out of China in terms of its origins.”

“Suddenly we want to believe it came from a wet market, or from a bat cave? Why would we believe anything we were told? And by the way, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Redfield have great relationships with Chinese scientists and they assured us at the beginning that it wasn’t that transmissible,” Siegel continued. “85 percent of the time it was supposed to be mild. Then it traveled all the way to Europe.”

“So here’s the point, we can’t believe anything coming out of China, Tucker, and I’m very willing to listen very carefully to what this scientist has to say because it’s a very suspicious situation,” he went on, concluding, “This behaves differently than any virus we have ever seen, and we need to know why. We cannot believe anything that the Chinese government or scientists have said about it. They were wrong all along.”

President Trump also appeared to trust China’s reports on the coronavirus before it blew up into a worldwide pandemic.

