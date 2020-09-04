President Donald Trump responded to the recent Atlantic report which claimed he called soldiers “losers,” branding the article a “fake story” and a “disgrace,” during a White House photo op on Friday.

After a reporter asked, “Sir, do you need to apologize to service members and veterans?” Trump said, “No, it was a fake story written by a magazine that was probably not going to be around much longer, but it was a totally fake story, and that was confirmed by many people who were actually there.”

“It was a terrible thing that somebody could say the kind of things, and especially to me, because I’ve done more for the military than almost anybody else,” he claimed, adding, “You look at how the VA is doing, it’s doing incredibly well. We’ve got all sorts of things done from accountability to veteran’s choice to everything, and it’s got right now the highest approval rating that it’s ever had. 91 percent approval rating. It’s never been anywhere close to that.”

“Nobody has done what I’ve done, and that includes salary increases, but it really includes the rebuilding of our military, because as you know, when I came here our military was totally depleted and we spent almost 2.5 trillion dollars,” Trump went on. “Slightly more. 2.5 trillion dollars, all made in the U.S. F-35s, brand-new jets, and rockets, and missiles, and hope to God we never have to use it, but our nuclear is now in extraordinary shape, including new weapons. I just hope we never have to use that, because that’s a level of power you don’t even want to talk about, you don’t even want to hear about it.”

“So it’s a fake story and it’s a disgrace they’re allowed to do it,” he concluded.

The Atlantic has experienced record traffic this year, reporting 36,000 new subscribers over just four weeks in April.

Watch above via Fox News.

