Trump Says He Wants to Testify If He Goes to Trial For Election Lies: ‘We’ll Have Fun on the Stand’

Donald Trump strongly suggested he wants to take the stand in his own defense in the event that he’s indicted over his false claims about the 2020 election.

The former president took to Truth Social on Wednesday, where he spent the morning bragging about his poll numbers, “re-truthing” his supporters, and pronouncing Joe Biden “THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES.” As Trump complained about the legal scrutiny he has faced throughout his political existence, he signaled he’ll testify when and if his election lies get put on trial in connection with January 6.

“We’ll have fun on the stand with all of these people that say the Presidential Election wasn’t Rigged and Stollen [sic],” Trump posted, adding an all-caps claim it’ll be “THE TRIAL OF THE CENTURY!!!”

This was followed by more all-caps bellows of his talking points:

Trump’s remarks come about a week after he announced Special Counsel Jack Smith sent him a letter informing the ex-president that he is a “target” of the investigation into the January 6th Capitol riot. The letter indicates Smith will indict Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and Smith has indicted Trump already on the seperate matter of his mishandling of classified documents.

