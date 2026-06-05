Trump Falsely Claims African American Unemployment Is Lowest Ever, Admits, ‘I Don’t Know Where That Stat Came From’

During a Friday appearance to discuss agricultural initiatives in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, President Donald Trump falsely claimed that African American unemployment is the lowest it’s ever been — but not without admitting, “I don’t know where that stat came from.”

His appearance in the swing state comes after the late March release of a Marquette University Law School poll, which found the president’s approval rating among registered voters in Wisconsin at 42%, with 56% disapproving of his second term.

After emphasizing that his administration loves farmers and is “building more factories now than at any time,” Trump said, “We’ve also had huge drops in — and I’ll tell you, this is something that’s amazing — African American unemployment is now doing better than it’s ever done.”

He continued, to cheers from the crowd, with the rare admission, “I don’t know where that stat came from, but I’ll take it. I don’t know where the hell that stat comes– but we’ll take it.”

According to the Labor Department’s Friday jobs report, the African American unemployment rate was 6.6% in May, down from 7.3% in April.

Yet contrary to Trump’s claims, 6.6% is not the lowest it’s ever been. That feat belongs to former President Joe Biden’s administration, which oversaw a record low of 4.8% in April 2023.

Earlier on Friday, after the jobs report confirmed that the U.S. added 172,000 jobs in May, Trump raged on Truth Social as the stock market fell. According to CNN, the fall can be attributed to a multitude of factors, such as plummeting AI stocks and the link between the strong jobs report and high Federal Reserve interest rates.

“With a great Jobs Report, like just announced, stocks should go up, not down. That’s the way it was for 200 years. Growth does not mean inflation! How else can a Country attain GREATNESS??? President DJT,” he wrote.

Watch the clip above via NewsNation.

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