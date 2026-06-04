Deputy Communications Director for President Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign, Caroline Sunshine, said that former Attorney General Pam Bondi “laid the groundwork” for acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to have a “difficult confirmation.”

Sunshine joined Thursday’s edition of CNN’s NewsNight to discuss Bondi’s recent interview with the House Oversight Committee over her handling of the release of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein. Though Bondi denied blaming Blanche for the majority of the Justice Department’s deeply flawed action around Epstein, the transcript of her appearance, released on Thursday, tells a bit of a different story.

“Todd Blanche supervised that entire process,” claimed Bondi when asked about her role in releasing the files, later adding, “He was leading the Epstein matter and the release of everything from the beginning.”

Bondi said Blanche “oversaw the entire investigation” and answered a slew of questions about Epstein by claiming Blanche would know.

Trump announced on Wednesday that he would nominate his acting AG for the permanent role– prompting less than full support from his party. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) claimed it was “hard to say” whether he would approve the nomination, while Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) said he needed Blanche to condemn Jan. 6 insurrectionists who assaulted police, or else the acting AG would “have a prayer of my vote.”

Sunshine underscored this possible uphill battle for Blanche on Thursday, blaming Bondi for creating confirmation difficulties.

She said:

I think Pam Bondi has absolutely laid the groundwork for Todd Blanche to have a difficult confirmation. And I think she used her time in that closed door session, where she was under sworn– under oath in front of Congress as the former Attorney General and as Todd Blanchett’s former boss, to say, “He ran the whole process, and he was in charge of the whole release. And the Dow’s at 50,000.” Right? And so she’s now laid the groundwork for that to be a confirmation where Democrats can essentially have a layup and say, “There’s no way I could vote for this guy. I can’t. This is about women. This is about protecting.” Because, like you said, other people have noticed this has been a politically toxic issue for the president.

Watch above via CNN.

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