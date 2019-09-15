President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “locked and loaded” and ready to respond to an attack on the world’s largest oil processing plant, but will wait for more confirmation from Saudi Arabia.

“There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom,” Trump said Sunday evening referring to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

A weekend of drone attacks targeted Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil company Saudi Aramco, which is the second-largest oil producer in the world. The attack is currently roiling markets with oil prices surging upward ahead of the open Monday.

Trump said he would release oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in response to the attacks potentially impacting oil prices.

Based on the attack on Saudi Arabia, which may have an impact on oil prices, I have authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, if needed, in a to-be-determined amount…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

….sufficient to keep the markets well-supplied. I have also informed all appropriate agencies to expedite approvals of the oil pipelines currently in the permitting process in Texas and various other States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Trump also is apparently trying to ward off concerns by tweeting “PLENTY OF OIL!”

PLENTY OF OIL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019



A group of Yemeni rebels known as the Houthis have taken credit for the drone strikes, but Trump administration officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have blamed Iran. Iran has denied it is behind the attacks, though the Houthis are aligned with and backed by Iran.

[Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]

