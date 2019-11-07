President Donald Trump is blasting the ruling handed down by a New York judge that he must cough up $2 million to settle a case which alleged that the president used his charitable foundation to advance his 2016 campaign.

New York Supreme Court Justice Salliann Scarpulla ordered Trump to pay the settlement, saying, “Mr. Trump’s fiduciary duty breaches included allowing his campaign to orchestrate the Fundraiser, allowing his campaign, instead of the Foundation, to direct distribution of the Funds, and using the Fundraiser and distribution of the Funds to further Mr. Trump’s political campaign.”

In a statement posted to Twitter, Trump ripped the finding.

“I am the only person I know, perhaps the only person in history who can give major money to charity ($19M), charge no expense, and be attacked by the political hacks in New York State,” Trump said. “No wonder why we are all leaving!”

The president went on to claim that “Every penny of the $19 million raised by the Trump Foundation went to hundreds of great charitable causes with almost no expenses.

Here is the statement in full:

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/EktztHfLk6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2019

