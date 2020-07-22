President Donald Trump talked a lot about his cognitive test in a new interview with Fox News’ Dr. Marc Siegel.
The president swiped at Joe Biden’s mental fitness and said of his own test, in part, “It was 30, 35 questions. The First questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It’s like you’ll go ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So they say could you repeat that? I said, yeah. ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ Okay, that’s very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points.”
“I have, like, a good memory. Because I’m cognitively there,” Trump said.
