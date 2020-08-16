President Donald Trump on Sunday railed against Fox News’ weekend programming and told viewers to switch to the One America News Network.

“Fox News is not watchable during weekend afternoons,” Trump tweeted. “It is worse than Fake News CNN. I strongly suggest turning your dial to OANN. They do a really ‘Fair & Balanced’ job!”

It’s difficult to pinpoint what part of America’s News Headquarters prompted Trump’s tweet. Approximately 20 minutes before it was posted, anchor Kristin Fisher held an interview with Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh, and they discussed the strategy for the president’s reelection campaign.

Moments before Trump’s tweet, reporter Mike Tobin described the Democratic National Committee toning down and revamping the party’s 2020 convention because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the past, Trump has complained about Fox’s coverage when the network featured Democrats. He has often complained about its Sunday programming by telling supporters to watch OANN.

