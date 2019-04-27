Trump Tells Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘You’re Fired’ Live at Wisconsin Rally

President Donald Trump told White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders “You’re fired!” during a rally in Wisconsin, using his trademark phrase from “The Apprentice.”

Sanders was coaxed into appearing onstage briefly at Trump’s Saturday night rally at the Resch Center Complex in Green Bay and began by thanking the crowd while taking a shot at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“Obviously, I thought it was going to be a little warmer here in Wisconsin, but it’s pretty hot in his room tonight thanks to all of the amazing things you’ve done for our country,” Sanders said, adding, “Last year, this night, I was at a slightly different event, not quite the best welcome, so this is an amazing honor.”

Sanders was roasted by comedian Michelle Wolf at last year’s White House Correspondents Dinner.

As Trump retook the stage to leftover applause for Sanders, he joked: “Oh, she doesn’t get it. She doesn’t get it. She doesn’t understand me after all these years.”

“She’s becoming too popular, I’m jealous,” the president then said, adding “Sarah, you’re fired!”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

