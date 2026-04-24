Piers Morgan Jokes UK Should ‘Reclaim’ US As Brits Fume Over Pentagon’s Leaked Falkland Islands Snub

Piers Morgan suggested that Britain could “reclaim” the United States in a sarcastic jab at the Trump administration on Friday as he joined a chorus of Brits protesting an alleged Pentagon memo optioning a “review” of Washington’s support for the country’s claim to the territory.

The memo, first reported by Reuters, reportedly outlines policy options to hurt European allies as punishment for reluctance in helping in operations against Iran, which frustrated the president. Among the suggestions is kicking Spain out of the NATO alliance and reviewing U.S. support for Britain’s claim to the Falkland Islands.

Public reporting on the internal Pentagon conversations, however, incensed even loyal Trump friends and allies in the U.K. and prompted a response from the office Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The U.K. fought a 10-week war to retake the islands in 1982 when Argentina invaded and occupied the territory, resulting in the deaths of 255 British service members and over 600 Argentines. The island chain is located in the south Atlantic, around 300 miles from the South American coastline.

Morgan, a friend of the president’s, jokingly suggested that Britain recolonize the U.S., which he said was the “perfect” way to “celebrate” America250 – even floating that King Charles could make the announcement to Congress on his visit to Washington next week.

If President Trump wants to take the Falkland Islands away from Britain, then we must reclaim the United States.

Perfect way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

King Charles can announce it to Congress next week. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 24, 2026

Another of Trump’s longtime U.K. allies, Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform Party, struck a more serious tone and told the Press Association the idea of the U.K. losing the islands was “utterly non-negotiable.”

“There is no way we’re even going to have a debate about the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands,” he said.

The Falklands are and will always be British. 🇬🇧 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) April 24, 2026

Elsewhere, a spokesperson for Starmer came down hard on the report and reiterated that the U.K. government’s position could not be “any clearer.”

“Sovereignty rests with the UK, and the Islands’ right to self determination is paramount,” he said.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch called the report “complete nonsense” and compared it to Trump’s threats to annex Greenland.

“The Falkland Islands are British, they have been for a very long time. The sovereignty is British sovereignty,” she said.

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