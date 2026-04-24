Sen. Warnock Roasts Trump For Bible Reading About False Gods: ‘From Trump’s Mouth to God’s Ears!’

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) roasted President Donald Trump over the idolatry-themed Bible verse he read just days after his weeklong Jesus-themed string of controversies.

April has seen Trump and his team embroiled in a series of religious-themed gaffes and controversies like the now-deleted video of a prayer lunch at which Trump spiritual adviser Pastor Paula White-Cain compared Trump to Jesus, the now-deleted post depicting himself as Jesus (which he claimed he thought carried medical connotations), and his one-sided feud with Pope Leo XIV.

After all that, Trump released a video in which he read a passage from, not one, but Two Chronicles as part of a Bible-reading marathon called “America Reads the Bible.”

Reverend Warnock was a guest on Thursday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, during which he and host Jim Acosta mocked Trump’s recitation, with Warnock noting the irony of the verse chosen:

JIM ACOSTA: We have a little bit of video of him reading from the Bible. I don’t want to play a whole lot of it. I can just play a few seconds. Let’s play that and talk about it on the other side.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: He will not fail you as a man to be ruler in Israel. But if you turn away and forsake my statutes and my commandments, which I have set before you, and shall go and serve other gods and worship them, then will I pluck them up from the roots out of my land which I had given them, and this house which I’ve sanctified for my name will I cast out of sight. And will make it to be a proverb and a byword among nations.

JIM ACOSTA: Yeah, it looks like, Senator, he’s having, maybe it’s his first time reading this passage, or the Bible altogether.

SENATOR REVEREND RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D-GA): (LAUGHS) yeah, you know, he was famously asked what was his favorite verse. Remember that? The shortest verse in the scripture was “Jesus Wept.”

He couldn’t even come up with that.

But I have to tell you, I didn’t know what in that clip you would play, but I was struck by him reading that portion of the scripture that if you choose another god, a false God, a God other than the actual God, “I will pluck them up.”

That there are consequences for idolatry, for turning some thing or somebody else into a God.

And so to that, I say from Donald Trump’s mouth to God’s ears!

God is not mocked. Whatever you sow, you will reap.

And look, I’m not surprised by any of this. This is the man who literally trampled over non-violent protesters engaged in that grand American tradition of raising your voice, gassed them, and stood in front of a church holding the Bible.

The Bible for him is just a tool. It’s yet, it’s one more weapon, and he’s weaponizing it in ways that, you know, that I think are dangerous quite frankly.

There’s a long ugly history to this. And we see it being played out here in our own country, but also in the geopolitical space.

Remember, this is the man who on Easter Sunday morning, the man of faith that they claim that he is, dropping F-bombs from his true social posts on Easter Sunday morning, dropping F-bombs while threatening to drop actual bombs on civilians, and then in an ugly tinge of mockery said, “Praise Allah.”

The, the faith stuff for him is just part of the political game. And, and when anything gets in his way, including the Pope, he will gladly try to run roughshod over him and the faith itself.