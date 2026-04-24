‘We Can’t Just Enjoy a Nice Dinner’: Harris Faulkner Slams Journalists for Protesting White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner complained Friday about the call for journalists to protest President Donald Trump’s presence at this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

For the first time in his presidency, Trump is expected to attend Saturday night’s gala, which has some journalists on edge. Although presidents are traditionally invited, Trump has previously shunned the dinner to demonstrate his disdain for what he repeatedly calls “the fake news media.”

“Apparently we can’t just enjoy a nice dinner,” the host said on Friday’s Faulkner Focus.

“More than 250 journalists have signed onto a letter asking members of the White House Press Corps to, quote, ‘forcefully demonstrate opposition’ to President Trump at the annual event,” Faulkner said. “They said journalists should make him uncomfortable during the evening.”

Faulkner cited Joe Concha’s column in the conservative Washington Examiner, titled, “The Press Declare War on Trump At The WHCD.”

“He highlights the hypocrisy this way,” Faulkner said, before reading: “These are the same people who treated former President Obama like a rock star at these dinners…Former President Biden also received a warm reception despite his disdain for the press… Is Trump wrong to use his First Amendment rights to call out newsrooms and outlets that have an outright disdain for him? Not one bit. Criticism isn’t a one-way street.”

Faulkner called on guest Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, to comment.

“Look, the victimhood behavior from these quote, unquote ‘journalists’ — and you have to put air quotes around it because most of these people just infuse their opinion in everything they do, and Donald Trump called them out on it,” Lara Trump said, adding, “And he exposed all of them.”

“I can guarantee you, he’s gonna have some of the greatest one-liners you’re ever gonna hear,” she promised.

“I’ll tell you, ‘make him uncomfortable,’ Faulkner said in disgust. “For a president of the United States who was shot and survived leading up to this job, that’s disgusting. It’s disgusting and it’s un-American.”

The letter does not mention anything about making Trump “uncomfortable” at the dinner.

It does say, “…we believe the White House Correspondents Association should take stronger action by issuing – from the podium – a forceful defense of freedom of the press and condemnation of those who threaten that freedom, followed by a standing toast to the First Amendment and a pledge to continue upholding such a critical cornerstone of our democracy. Speak forcefully, in front of the man who seeks to undermine our country’s long tradition of an independent, strong, and free press.”

Watch the clip above via The Faulkner Focus on Fox News.

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