Trump Tells Supporters at Rally ‘I Recommend You Take’ Vaccine, But Adds: ‘I Also Believe in Your Freedoms’

Former President Donald Trump talked about the covid-19 vaccines during his Arizona rally on Saturday night, recommending people take it but adding “I also believe in your freedoms.”

The rise in covid cases across the country has led to some Republicans encouraging vaccines in the past week. Trump has been very vocal touting the success of Operation Warp Speed, but has been criticized for not doing more to advocate his supporters get the vaccine.

As he went after President Joe Biden during the rally, Trump said, “How about the vaccine? I came up with the vaccine. They said it would take 3 to 5 years, gonna save the world.”

“I recommend you take it, but I also believe in your freedoms 100 percent,” he added.

Trump went on to say that the brief pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines “set it back so badly” and even added at one point, “Because they don’t trust the president, people aren’t doing it.”

In a statement last week, Trump stirred up vaccine opposition and even linked it to his false claims about the 2020 election.

You can watch above, via Newsmax.

