It appears that President Donald Trump is not going heed Attorney General William Barr’s concerns about his tweets and the appearance of inappropriate influence over the Justice Department. Shocking.

How do we know? Well, aside from the fact that Trump touted his “legal right” to direct his attorney general, now Trump’s railing against numerous people in the DOJ and threatening to bring lawsuits against them.

Trump started his Twitter proclamations for the day by quoting Fox’s Andrew Napolitano, who appeared on Fox & Friends to reiterate his argument that Roger Stone, the president’s former adviser, is entitled to a new trial after being convicted for lying to Congress and witness tampering.

“Judge Jackson now has a request for a new trial based on the unambiguous & self outed bias of the foreperson of the jury, whose also a lawyer, by the way. ‘Madam foreperson, your a lawyer, you have a duty, an affirmative obligation, to reveal to us when we selected you the….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

…..would order a new trial, I’m not so sure about Judge Jackson, I don’t know.” @Judgenap (Andrew Napolitano) @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

It’s interesting that Trump is quote-tweeting Napolitano when the latter is one of the president’s least favorite people on Fox. Napolitano has been offering negative commentary about Trump on numerous subjects for months, especially over impeachment, and the president retaliated by ripping him on Twitter.

After his quote-tweeting, Trump took things up a notch by railing against the “illegally set up” Robert Mueller investigation, the “total SCAM” against him, and he also threatened to sue “everyone all over the place.”

These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things. Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

….BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]