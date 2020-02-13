Bill Barr Rips Trump in New Interview: His Tweets ‘Make It Impossible to Do My Job’

Under heavy criticism for Department of Justice intervention in the Roger Stone case, Attorney General William Barr insisted that President Donald Trump has never asked him to interfere in any criminal case, but also ripped the commander in chief for tweeting about his department.

When asked by ABC about Trump’s tweets on criminal cases, Barr replied that they “make it impossible for me to do my job.”

“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr told ABC.

Nonetheless, Barr remained insistent that he was not “bullied,” but stressed that the Trump tweets make his job far more difficult.

“I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody … whether it’s Congress, a newspaper editorial board, or the president,” Barr said. “I’m gonna do what I think is right. And you know … I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.”

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted, “Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought.”

Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]