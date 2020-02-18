Mike Bloomberg Will Finally Hit The Debate Stage, After Qualifying In Nevada Right Before The Deadline

Mike Bloomberg finally qualified for the Democratic debate stage, reaching viability in a new NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll Tuesday, right before the deadline.

Bloomberg surged to second nationally at 19%, with Sen. Bernie Sanders leading at 31%, up 9 points since December, and former Vice President Joe Biden in third place at 15%, but down 9% since the last poll.

Bloomberg, who has begun to draw major fire from candidates running for president for a year before the former New York City mayor parachuted in to already spend $300 million in ads across the country, will undoubtedly be a target during the debate Wednesday.

Already, Sanders has bashed Bloomberg in a speech, saying that a billionaire who instituted racist policies like Stop and Frisk, will not bring the energy needed to beat President Donald Trump. The Bloomberg campaign responded in an ad saying that Sanders “Bernie Bros” supporters, who target supporters of other candidates online, don’t provide the right “energy” either.

The billionaire will not appear on the ballot until nearly a dozen states vote on March 3rd’s Super Tuesday, meaning voters in Nevada can not caucus for him even though he will appear on stage. He also will not be on the ballot in South Carolina.

