Trump Touts Drudge Report Labelling Him ‘Teflon Donald’ Ahead of State of the Union

President Donald Trump flaunted a screenshot of the Drudge Report labeling him “Teflon Donald” Tuesday afternoon, announcing on Twitter that he was looking forward to giving his State of the Union address.

The Drudge homepage also features a Rasmussen Report on Trump’s 48 percent approval rating, in addition to a Wall Street Journal report the President plans to “call for unity” at his address.

Drudge’s nickname for Trump, written over a Politico article featuring Tuesday’s address, is one that has been used on him before. The “Teflon Don” moniker was first derived in the 1980’s and 1990’s to refer to New York mob boss John Gotti, who managed to flee FBI criminal charges numerous times despite their hard attempts to catch him.

