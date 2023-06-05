Trump Fumes ‘NO OTHER PRESIDENT’S WERE CHARGED’ After His Lawyers Visited DOJ Over Classified Docs Probe

Former President Donald Trump fumed on Truth Social Monday about the ongoing legal scrutiny he faces over his mishandling of classified documents.

“HOW CAN DOJ POSSIBLY CHARGE ME, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT’S [sic] WERE CHARGED, WHEN JOE BIDEN WON’T BE CHARGED FOR ANYTHING, INCLUDING THE FACT THAT HE HAS 1,850 BOXES, MUCH OF IT CLASSIFIED, AND SOME DATING BACK TO HIS SENATE DAY WHEN EVEN DEMOCRAT SENATORS ARE SHOCKED,” Trump raved on Truth Social. “ALSO, PRESIDENT CLINTON HAD DOCUMENTS, AND WON IN COURT. CROOKED HILLARY DELETED 33,000 EMAILS, MANY CLASSIFIED, AND WASN’T EVEN CLOSE TO BEING CHARGED! ONLY TRUMP – THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!” Trump raged.

While the Justice Department has yet to publicly charge the ex-president (despite his all-caps hyperventilating), his remarks came as Trump lawyers Lindsey Halligan, John Rowley, and James Trusty wrapped up a meeting with the department on Monday. CBS reports that Trump’s team was there to raise complaints about the prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the investigation of the Trump documents case.

The meeting took place at the Trump team’s request, but meanwhile, Smith’s prosecutors are expected to meet with a federal grand jury again soon, meaning that the Trump case might be moving on to a new phase. The case gravitates around the question of whether Trump or his inner circle can be charged for mishandling the classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago or for obstructing their retrieval by government authorities.

While Trump’s broadsides against his political foes and the “witch hunt” are par for the course with him, these latest comments follow his most recent frustrations with Mike Pence.

The DOJ decided last week not to press criminal charges against Pence after he self-reported the classified documents in his improper possession, and he complied with the investigation that followed. Trump has been far less cooperative with the documents probe by comparison. At one point Trump’s legal even gave authorities a certified letter claiming no more documents were held at Mar-a-Lago, which turned out be a false declaration as the FBI seized a large quantity of documents from the property. Trump complained last week regarding Pence’s reprieve, claiming, “I’m at least as innocent as he is.”

