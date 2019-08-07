President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday morning that he’s “all in favor” of “background checks like we’ve never had before.”

“I think background checks are important. I don’t want to put guns into the hands of mentally unstable people or people with rage or hate, sick people. I’m all in favor of it,” Trump said.

“There is a great appetite and a very strong appetite for background checks. I think we can bring up background checks like we’ve never had before,” said Trump, adding that he thought Republicans and Democrats were getting close to a bill doing something about the matter.

“Normally this has been really a decision, Congress gets together and try and do something. If you look over the last 30 years not a lot has been done,” Trump explained.

Trump said he has never before seen the appetite for gun control as strong as it is right now. “I think there is a great appetite to do something with regard to making sure that mentally unstable, seriously ill people aren’t carrying guns. I’ve never seen the appetite as strong as it is now. I have not seen it with regard to certain types of weapons.”

He closed by saying he is concerned about the rise of any group of hate. “Any group of hate, whether it’s white supremacy, or any other kind of supremacy, whether it’s Antifa, whether it’s any group of hate, I am very concerned about it and I’ll do something about it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com