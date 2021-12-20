Trump’s Booster Revelation Sparks Twitter Frenzy: ‘Getting Vaccinated and Boosted is MAGA, Y’all’

Former President Donald Trump sparked a flurry of diverse, contentious reactions with the news Sunday that he has been fully vaccinated and boosted for the coronavirus.

Trump was in Dallas over the weekend with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly for the conclusion of their “History Tour”. During the show, O’Reilly and Trump informed the audience that both of them have been triple-vaccinated for Covid-19.

The news was met with some booing from the crowd, which Trump chided and said came from a “very tiny group” within the audience. The development from the former president holds a great deal of sociopolitical implications, and media observers pointed out many of them while responding to the news.

Some reactors found Trump’s admission of being vaxed and boosted interesting because of what that might mean for vaccine hesitancy among conservatives and his supporter base.

The dynamic where refusal to get a vaccine is seen as the highest fealty to a guy who oversaw, endorsed, and then received the vaccine remains bizarre https://t.co/KNssd4Io1J — Griswold Family Christmas (@HashtagGriswold) December 20, 2021

Trump is basically the only Trumpist with the balls to say he got vaccinated, he got boosted, and that vaccines are good. https://t.co/znNbkyCbk6 — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) December 20, 2021

Vaccine refusal is the most important tenet of American conservatism. That doesn’t seem great for its long-term survival. https://t.co/bDALEkAOyJ — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) December 20, 2021

Getting vaccinated and boosted is MAGA, y’all. https://t.co/wQCv7XoomI — Matt Largey (@mattlargey) December 20, 2021

Others noted that Trump’s booster is a switcheroo from his previous statement that he probably wouldn’t get the third jab, which was accompanied at the time by negative comments about the pharmaceutical industry:

In re: Trump/booster: In Aug, Bartiromo goaded him into criticizing it. Trump: “That sounds to me like the moneymaking operation for Pfizer, okay? … You wouldn’t think you would need a booster. You know, when these first came out, they were good for life.” Now, he’s boosted. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) December 20, 2021

Trump — who previously said he probably wouldn’t get a booster — says he did get his COVID booster shot.

He promptly gets booed by some in a pro-Trump crowd https://t.co/SZyf2jLFPQ — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) December 20, 2021

And others want just want Trump’s remarks publicized as much as possible in case it gets more people vaccinated while Covid case numbers are on the rise:

If someone wanted to do some genuine good in the world, they’d cut this into a simple ad and run it on Fox News and targeting Trump voters on Facebook. Boosters are the best defense against Omicron, and everyone deserves that chance. https://t.co/mUM83pafRb — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) December 20, 2021

Trump is vaccinated and boosted. Loyal Trumpists should, for their sake and ours, follow suit. https://t.co/AfF734y2M3 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 20, 2021

and may this be retweeted, far and wide. https://t.co/d5NQnq5WL5 — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) December 20, 2021

Can’t imagine the level of cognitive dissonance his fans are living with but all in all this seems like a good thing. https://t.co/3KYqO1OM25 — Matthew Federman (@matthewfederman) December 20, 2021

Be like President Trump, and get your booster shot. https://t.co/trdRMnEOUG — Ian Sams (@IanSams) December 20, 2021

seems like the WH should just be retweeting this https://t.co/KcucYhDLMl — Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) December 20, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com