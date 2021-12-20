Trump’s Booster Revelation Sparks Twitter Frenzy: ‘Getting Vaccinated and Boosted is MAGA, Y’all’

By Ken MeyerDec 20th, 2021, 1:16 pm
 
Donald Trump speaks at NC GOP convention in June of 2021

Melissa Sue Gerrits, Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump sparked a flurry of diverse, contentious reactions with the news Sunday that he has been fully vaccinated and boosted for the coronavirus.

Trump was in Dallas over the weekend with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly for the conclusion of their “History Tour”. During the show, O’Reilly and Trump informed the audience that both of them have been triple-vaccinated for Covid-19.

The news was met with some booing from the crowd, which Trump chided and said came from a “very tiny group” within the audience. The development from the former president holds a great deal of sociopolitical implications, and media observers pointed out many of them while responding to the news.

Some reactors found Trump’s admission of being vaxed and boosted interesting because of what that might mean for vaccine hesitancy among conservatives and his supporter base.

Others noted that Trump’s booster is a switcheroo from his previous statement that he probably wouldn’t get the third jab, which was accompanied at the time by negative comments about the pharmaceutical industry:

And others want just want Trump’s remarks publicized as much as possible in case it gets more people vaccinated while Covid case numbers are on the rise:

