comScore

Trump’s Promise of ‘MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON’ for Anyone Damaging Federal Property Goes Viral Again After Capitol Attack

By Colby HallJan 7th, 2021, 9:17 am

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

During this past summer’s civil unrest that followed the racial reckoning surrounding Black Lives Matter, President Donald Trump proclaimed that anyone caught vandalizing or damaging any Federal building, will be prosecuted under a re-enacted Statues and Monuments Act. “MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON” Trump tweeted.

For reasons one can only imagine, that tweet was recently resurrected from the dustbin of old Trump tweets and went viral on Wednesday, January 6th. On that very same day, thousands of Trump-supporting insurrectionists stormed the US Capitol Building while both branches of Congress were in session, and vandalized what is known as “the people’s house.”

While four people were left dead by the violent insurrection led by Trump supporters, Capital Police reported only 13 arrests as of last night. In fact, many reports suggested that the insurrectionists were “escorted out” from the Capitol Building, which is a very different response to the tear gas and rubber bullets used in Lafayette Park in late July.

Since the most consistent axiom for the Trump administration appears to be “there is a tweet for everything,” many blue checked accounts were quick to remind the world of Trump’s last comments. To wit:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: