Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Rant at Governors Over Protests Draws Condemnation: ‘Like an Arsonist Blaming the Fire Department’

By Ken MeyerJun 1st, 2020, 1:13 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Numerous political observers were horrified on Monday as they learned that President Donald Trump lashed out at state governors over the chaotic, nationwide protests over the weekend.

The president and Attorney General Bill Barr held a conference call with state leaders to discuss the unrest that has overshadowed calls for justice following George Floyd’s death. Leaked audio shows Trump berating governors as “fools,” called the law enforcement efforts “weak,” told state leaders to “dominate” protesters, and compelled them to exercise greater force in numerous respects.

Many political observers said they fear the implications of Trump’s comments, and they expressed a major lack of confidence in national leadership between the civil unrest and an ongoing pandemic.

