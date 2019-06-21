comScore

Twitter Has Field Day With Trump’s ‘Cocked and Loaded’ Tweet: ‘Pls Delete or Rephrase’

By Connor MannionJun 21st, 2019, 10:32 am

 

Social media quickly latched on to President Donald Trump’s use of the phrase “cocked and loaded” in describing the U.S. military’s readiness to attack Iran.

Trump tweeted out the phrasing, a deviation from the usual term “locked and loaded,” while tweeting out an explanation about why he abruptly called off a major military strike against Iran that would have been in retaliation for a shot-down drone aircraft.

Twitter quickly caught on and joked about the phrasing.

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: