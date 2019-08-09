A construction crew that the Trump Organization has consistently hired for rock projects on their properties reportedly relies on labor from undocumented immigrants, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The Latin American construction crew, which the Post reports has worked on Trump properties for almost two decades, is so well known around the Trump Organization that employees have dubbed them “Los Picapiedras,” which is Spanish for “the Flintstones.” The Post spoke to two former members of “Los Picapiedras” who said that the crew brought on undocumented immigrants; a third employee who currently works for the crew affirmed that they still hire laborers lacking legal status.

Jorge Castro, a former employee who left the company four months ago, told the paper that President Donald Trump “doesn’t want undocumented people in the country, but at his properties, he still has them.” Castro, who is an undocumented immigrant from Ecuador, purported to have worked at seven Trump properties and presented the Post with pay-stubs and a text message from January that a superior sent regarding work at Trump’s Bedminster property.

Castro and his crew members were contracted by Trump properties to work on or build various rock structures, such as waterfalls, fountains, and walls.

Edmundo Morocho, who is also an immigrant hired by the construction crew, claimed that a superior once advised him to buy fraudulent identification. On another occasion, Morocho said he was forced to hide in a wooded area around a Trump property to hide during an inspection from union officials.

Trump Organization executive Eric Trump gave a statement in January after reports on his company utilizing undocumented labor, telling the Post that he is “making a broad effort to identify any employee who has given false and fraudulent documents to unlawfully gain employment.” The first-son also insisted that they would fire any undocumented workers they found in this search.

