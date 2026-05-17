President Donald Trump issued another stark threat to Iran, on Sunday — warning “there won’t be anything left of them” if their leadership doesn’t agree to a deal soon.

In a post to Truth Social Sunday, the president was blunt in his demands.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them,” Trump wrote. “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

The latest post follows a Fox News report early Sunday that Iran expects the U.S. to resume military action — and its strategy is to essentially stall for time. Fox’s chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst fleshed out Iran’s thinking in a report on Fox & Friends Sunday.

“The prevailing assessment inside Iran is that President Trump may resort to restarting military action, and Tehran is now deliberately pursuing a strategy of ‘deception and delay’ with the hopes that buying time will complicate any potential return to war,” two regional intelligence officials told Fox News,” Yingst wrote on X — sharing a clip of his Fox & Friends hit.

Trump, in a phone call with Axios’s Barak Ravid Sunday (as posted by Ravid on X), said that if Iran drags its feet on a deal, the “will get hit hard and won’t have anything left.”

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