U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross appeared to have fallen asleep during President Donald Trump‘s United Nations speech, Tuesday, which was widely panned as “low-energy.”

Ross was recorded by cameras with his eyes close and his head nodding, and according to CNBC, the 81-year-old “had his eyes firmly closed for as long as 15 minutes.”

Ross reportedly has a problem with falling asleep during speeches and meetings, and has gained a reputation for it.

“Because he tends to fall asleep in meetings, they try not to put him in a position where that could happen so they’re very careful and conscious about how they schedule certain meetings,” a former Commerce Department adviser claimed to Politico in July. “There’s a small window where he’s able to focus and pay attention and not fall asleep.”

