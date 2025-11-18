CNN Digs Up Ex-Fox News Contributor’s Past Attacks On Muslims And The UN Ahead of Confirmation Hearing

A Tuesday report from CNN revealed that State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce pushed “anti-Muslim and conspiratorial claims” on a personal blog in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

Bruce, a former Fox News contributor, was nominated by President Donald Trump to be the U.S. deputy representative to the United Nations in August. She’s set to appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

According to a number of unearthed blog posts, however, Bruce spent years promoting “inflammatory” claims about Muslims, former President Barack Obama, and even the UN itself.

Shortly after 9/11, for example, Bruce wrote in her now-deleted blog that American Muslims had to “show us that they are American.” CNN’s K-File added:

“Since the attacks on our country, we have indeed been kissing the proverbial derriere of the American Muslim establishment, and it’s time we stopped,” she wrote in July 2002. “It is now their turn to do the right thing and go out of their way to show us that they are American – first and foremost.” “(The) Muslim establishment in this country should be tripping over themselves to prove they’re with us and are loyal and sympathetic,” she added.

Bruce also wrote extensively about Obama, referring to him as a “Kenyan” and a “dumb bastard” in posts from 2010. The report continued:

She falsely suggested he was Muslim, at one point saying that Obama had “compulsion to confess” he was Muslim when during a 2008 ABC interview Obama accidentally said “my Muslim faith” while discussing rumors about him. George Stephanopoulos immediately corrected him, and Obama instantly clarified “my Christian faith.” She also raised questions about his birth certificate. “Somewhere in Kenya a village is missing its idiot,” she added in one of multiple comments on her personal blog.

She also called the UN an “enemy” of the United States, accusing the organization of “ignoring genocide” and possessing “Jew-hatred at its core.”

The report found countless other posts pertaining to the Muslim faith. In 2007, she criticized the Empire State Building for switching its lights to green to honor Ramadan.

“This must stop,” Bruce said. “This act is an insult to every who dies on September 11, but to the 4,000 plus who have died fighting Islamists since then.”

Neither Bruce nor the White House responded to CNN’s requests for comment on the report.