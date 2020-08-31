WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds News Conference

President Donald Trump is set to hold a news conference at the White House this afternoon.

The president will be speaking amid the protests and violent riots in cities across the country. Trump has claimed that the violence would only get worse if Joe Biden wins and that that people wouldn’t be safe in Biden’s America.

Biden responded in a Pittsburgh speech earlier Monday condemning the violence and asking if people really feel safer in the present of Trump’s America.

Trump tweeted in response, “Just watched what Biden had to say. To me, he’s blaming the Police far more than he’s blaming the Rioters, Anarchists, Agitators, and Looters, which he could never blame or he would lose the Radical Left Bernie supports!”

