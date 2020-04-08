Today the White House is holding another coronavirus task force briefing today.

New York today saw its highest death toll in a single day from the coronavirus outbreak — 779 people — and Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered flags to be flown at half-mast.

Dr. Deborah Birx expressed hope earlier this week about how the U.S. death toll will be lower than the projections shared last week, as long as serious mitigation continues in this country.

At Tuesday’s briefing, President Donald Trump blasted the WHO and said his administration is looking at ending funding to the World Health Organization. He also accused Democrats of only wanting Tuesday night’s Wisconsin election delayed because he endorsed a candidate.

You can watch live above, via the White House.

