WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks at Rally in Bullhead City, Arizona

President Donald Trump is set to hold a 2020 reelection campaign rally in Bullhead City, AZ on Wednesday.

The rally is set to start at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. It’s the first of two rallies set to take place in the state on Wednesday — as the president makes a last-minute push to keep Arizona red.

Photos of a waiting crowd emerged hours before the rally was set to take place.

TRUMP CROWD SIZE: It’s hard to capture visually the crowd size for today’s rally. One staffer noted that the crowd expectation for today is around 15,000. We will update you once the doors open and attendees enter the venue in Bullhead City, Arizona. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/VHIkhCKgLS — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 28, 2020

Watch live above via the Trump campaign.

