WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks at Rally in Bullhead City, Arizona

By Charlie NashOct 28th, 2020, 2:44 pm

President Donald Trump is set to hold a 2020 reelection campaign rally in Bullhead City, AZ on Wednesday.

The rally is set to start at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. It’s the first of two rallies set to take place in the state on Wednesday — as the president makes a last-minute push to keep Arizona red.

Photos of a waiting crowd emerged hours before the rally was set to take place.

Watch live above via the Trump campaign.

