The White House coronavirus task force is holding another press briefing today.

Yesterday’s briefing was perhaps the most sobering thus far, with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx warning that with serious mitigation and social distancing, there could be anywhere from 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

More governors across the country have implemented stay at home orders, including most recently in Florida, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

AT yesterday’s briefing, President Donald Trump warned that the next few weeks are going to be “very painful” but Americans need to keep following social distancing guidelines — now extended until April 30.

