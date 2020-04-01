House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-KY) claimed the Democratic Party won negotiations for the coronavirus relief bill and that President Donald Trump “still has no clue what’s in the package,” this week during an appearance on Mediaite columnist John Ziegler’s podcast Individual 1.

After being asked by Ziegler which party ‘won’ with the bill negotiations, Yarmuth replied, “I would say Democrats got more of their priorities satisfied than Republicans did.”

“Two reasons. One is that in the Senate the Republicans couldn’t get sixty votes for what they wanted to do and the Democrats made it very clear that they weren’t just going to create a 500 billion dollar slush fund for corporations with no oversight and they wanted certain priorities,” he explained. “Then the House of course said we want certain things as well.”

Yarmuth then claimed that President Trump didn’t have anything to do with the negotiations personally.

“I’m sure he still has no clue what’s in the package,” the congressman declared. “He was not involved at all in the negotiations.”

Listen above via Individual 1 Podcast.

