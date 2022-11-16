Watch the Brutal Anti-Trump Attack Ad Joe Biden Posted WHILE Trump Was Announcing 2024 Run

President Joe Biden’s political team was ready for former President Donald Trump’s not-so-surprising Tuesday night announcement that he was running for president in 2024.

After teasing a third bid for the White House for the past year — and nearly announcing plans on the eve of the midterm elections — the 45th president finally confirmed what everyone expected during a long, and some would say an arduous, speech at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night.

During the speech, Biden’s Twitter account posted a nearly minute-long attack ad with a simple message that “Donald Trump failed America.” The video accuses the former president of “rigging the economy for the rich,” blames Trump for the “worst jobs record since the depression,” and blasts Trump for “coddling extremists.”

The video includes a moment in which Trump previously called for punishment for women who have abortions, which has, impossibly, become an even hotter button issue since the Dobbs decision of the past summer, which allowed reproductive rights to be decided at a state level, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade.

Donald Trump failed America. pic.twitter.com/fylyocYcse — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2022

