President Donald Trump awarded amateur wrestling legend Dan Gable the Medal of Freedom during an Oval Office ceremony Monday afternoon. As President Trump read prepared remarks lauding Gable’s biography and stunning accomplishments as both amateur athlete and coach, he took time out to tout his own record in politics.

“Dan attended Iowa state where he secured two NCAA wrestling championships, national wrestling championships, three big eight titles and became a three-time all-American,” Trump said, adding, “He won 117 consecutive matches and lost only one.”

At this point, President Trump appeared to see an in to talk about his own record of wins and losses, which was an opportunity he took to go off-script.

“In politics, I won two, so I’m 2-0,” Trump falsely claimed, ignoring the fact that he lost the 2020 General Election to President-elect Joe Biden. “That’s pretty good, too,” he added. “We’ll see how that turns out.”

Dan Gable was not just a legendary wrestler; he also was the head coach of the dominant University of Iowa wrestling program, which won over 20 straight national titles under his leadership. Gable also ran a summer wrestling camp program, which I attended back in the day.

Congrats on the great honor Coach Gable.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]