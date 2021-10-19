1/6 Committee Chair Warns Those Thinking of Defying Subpoenas Before Bannon Vote: ‘You Are On Notice’

On Tuesday, the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol voted unanimously to send a contempt of Congress referral for Steve Bannon to the full House. The vote was 9-0.

The committee subpoenaed Bannon and is seeking his testimony about what if any communications he had with then-President Donald Trump concerning the attack on the Capitol. The day before the riot, Bannon said on a podcast, “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow.”

Before the vote, Chair Bennie Thompson (R-MS) warned others not to defy the committee’s subpoenas:

Mr. Bannon will comply with our investigation, or he will face the consequences. Maybe he’s willing to be a martyr to a disgraceful cause of whitewashing what happened on January 6th, or demonstrating his complete loyalty to the former president. So, I want our witnesses to understand something very plainly. If you thinking of following the path Mr. Bannon has gone down, you are on notice that this is what you’ll face. The process we’ve begun tonight is a grave one. It seldom happens. And we’d rather avoid it, altogether. But it’s not reserved just for Steve Bannon. If other witnesses defy this committee, if they fail to cooperate, we will be back in this room with a new report with the names of whoever else mistakenly believes that they are above the law. We hope no other witnesses put themselves in the situation Mr. Bannon has through his own conduct, but we cannot allow anyone to stand in the way of the select committee as we work to get to the facts. The stakes are just too high. We won’t be deterred. We won’t be distracted. And we won’t be delayed.

