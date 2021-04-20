‘A Day of Justice in America’: Biden, Harris Call Floyd Family After Derek Chauvin Found Guilty

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump shared video Tuesday of the phone call they received from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The president said earlier that he spoke to the Floyd family the previous day, and after Derek Chauvin was found guilty, Biden called the family to say, “Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least now there’s some justice.”

“You’re an incredible family. I wish I were there to just put my arms around you,” the president continued. “We’re all so relieved… Guilty on all three counts. And it’s really important. I’m anxious to see you guys, I really am. We’re going to get a lot more done.”

President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS & @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021

He called them “real leaders at this moment when we needed you” and said, “In George’s name and memory, we are going to make sure his legacy is intact and that history will look back at this moment and know this is an inflection moment.”

Harris spoke with the family too and said, “This is a day of justice in America.”

“You have sacrificed so much, your family, but we really do believe that with your leadership and the president that we have in the White House, that we’re going to make something good come out of this tragedy,” she added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

