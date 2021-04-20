Nancy Pelosi Thanks George Floyd For ‘Sacrificing’ His Life ‘For Justice’

Shortly after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press conference in which she made some painfully inartful comments that have raised eyebrows.

Speaking alongside members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Tuesday, Pelosi thanked the slain George Floyd for “sacrificing” his life “for justice”:

Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice. For being there to call out to your mom—how heartbreaking was that—call out for your mom, ‘I can’t breathe.’ But because of you, and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice.

“This was traumatic,” Pelosi said. “My little granddaughter just turned 12, she said ‘why is it taking so long.’ We all saw it on TV. We saw it happen. And thank god the jurors validated what we saw.”

Watch above, via PBS, and see Pelosi’s full comments here.

