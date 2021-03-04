Michael Strahan was unsatisfied with Bachelor host Chris Harrison’s apology for his involvement in the franchise’s ongoing racism controversy, calling it “a surface response” following their Good Morning America interview.

Harrison sat down with Strahan on Thursday to address his controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first and only Black woman to be cast as The Bachelorette lead.

While talking to Strahan, Harrison admitted to making a mistake by defending Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell for attending an Antebellum South themed party in 2018, adding, “I am an imperfect man.”

“I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for,” he said. “I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise. And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it.”

Harrison later revealed to Strahan that he plans to return to the franchise despite the scrutiny he has faced.

“I plan to be back and I want to be back. And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change,” he said. “I know that change is felt, not just by me, but by many others. And we are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress. This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change.”

“A lot more work to be done. I cannot agree with you more on that,” Strahan replied.

“His apology is his apology but it felt like it got nothing more than a surface response on any of this and obviously he is a man who wants to clearly stay on the show,” Strahan said following the interview. “But only time will tell if there is any meaning behind his words.”

Strahan and Harrison both work for ABC, and Strahan seldom involves himself with controversial topics, making his clear dissatisfaction with Harrison’s response that much more salient.

