White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow spoke with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz Sunday morning talking up the coronavirus stimulus bill passed last week, and was confronted on his initial comments a month ago about the spread ofter the virus.

“It could be four weeks, eight weeks, I say that hopefully and I say that prayerfully,” Kudlow said. “Let me just say this, you can’t have a good job unless you have a healthy business. And what we tried to do is to provide tremendous, tremendous assistance to the individual men and women and therefore on the other side, tremendous assistance to the small businesses for which they work. We’re trying to balance this out, and I think that’s really the first time this kind of package has ever been put forward.”

Raddatz than brought up Kudlow’s February 25th comments stating, “We have contained this — I won’t say airtight, but pretty close to airtight.”

“You also down played the threat of a long-lasting economic tragedy, you have since said that was based on facts at the time,” Raddatz said. “Why should people trust you this morning with your prediction?”

“I’m as good as the facts are. At the time I made that statement the facts were contained. The president had just put the travel restrictions on China and a lot of people agreed with me at the time,” Kudlow responded. “A lot of people thought the flu was worse than this virus. As soon as the facts changed, we changed our whole posture and our whole strategy.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

