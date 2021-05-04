ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran repeatedly grilled RNC spokesperson Paris Dennard Tuesday over whether he accepts that the 2020 presidential election was legitimate.

The subject of the big lie has come up a lot this week, especially given how frequently Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) has called it out (and now may be kicked out of House GOP leadership for it).

Moran started by asking Dennard, “Do you accept the results of the 2020 election as legitimate?”

Dennard started to say, “What I do not accept is the fact there are…”

“That’s not the question I asked,” Moran immediately said. “It’s a yes or no question. This is the test in the country right now. So just so our audience knows who you are, what side you’re on, do you accept the democratic processes as certified by each of the 50 sovereign states, 60 courts of law, and the people of the United States? Do you accept the election as legitimate?”

Dennard said every American seeing Biden in the White House right now accepts that he is president.

Moran loudly sighed and said, “That’s not a yes or no.”

Pressed by @TerryMoran to agree that the 2020 election was a legitimate election under "our own Constitution and laws," RNC spokesperson Paris Dennard says, "Joe Biden is our president." https://t.co/B30A99XUGz pic.twitter.com/WYJ6IMs5Xl — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) May 4, 2021

“Is it a legitimate election under our Constitution and laws? Yes or no?” he asked.

All Dennard said was, “Joe Biden is the president. That is a statement of fact because that’s what he is.”

“You cannot affirm our own Constitution and laws working in this election,” a perplexed Moran said. “You cannot do that. Is that because you’re scared or because you don’t believe that our democracy actually worked last November?”

“I’m not scared of you,” Dennard said.

“I’m asking you to affirm our Constitution and laws,” Moran responded.

Dennard again said Biden is the president, but when Moran literally told him “use the word legitimately,” he again dodged.

Dennard went on to say there’s “a lot of questions” about election integrity.

Moran again pointed out there was no voter fraud of consequence and again asked Dennard to acknowledge that. You can watch the full exchange above, via ABC News.

