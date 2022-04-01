‘Absolutely Outrageous’: Steve Forbes Rips ‘Morally Reprehensible’ Biden Administration For Not Doing More for Ukraine

Media titan Steve Forbes ripped the Biden administration as “morally reprehensible” for not doing more to help Ukraine fight Russia.

In the second month of Russia’s unprovoked and at times indiscriminate war on the people of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s troops are struggling. Thousands have died while untold military equipment has been lost. Morale is also reportedly low.

Additionally, there are reports Putin has received inaccurate information about his war, as Ukrainian forces have collected wins on the battlefield. To some observers, Ukraine is winning the war.

According to Forbes, Ukraine could achieve victory, if only the White House would throw it a lifeline.

The former Republican presidential candidate and editor-in-chief of Forbes joined Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus Friday to rip the Biden administration.

“The fact of the matter is the administration is not doing all it can to enable Ukraine to win this war,” Forbes told Harris Faulkner. “Ukraine, properly armed, would win this war militarily, and in terms of depriving Russia the means to fight against Ukraine, we still haven’t put on full sanctions. We still allow the energy of Russia to go out.”

Forbes asked, “Why don’t we sanction all the oil?”

He said oil purchased from Russia should go into an escrow account. Operating under the assumption Putin would never cease oil production, he said Russia could be compelled by the U.S. to wait to be paid for its oil once it ends the war.

“This administration, Harris, is just always one step behind, or more than one step,” he said. “We have a chance for a huge victory for freedom in Ukraine and this administration I think in a more reprehensible way won’t give Ukraine the weapons it needs, won’t put on all the economic weapons to bring Russia to stop what they’re doing in Ukraine.”

Forbes concluded the Biden administration’s handling of the crisis has been “absolutely outrageous.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

