‘Kind of Ruling I Like’: Trump Praises Supreme Court Voiding Majority-Black District In South

President Donald Trump was thrilled to hear about the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on Wednesday that voided a majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana earlier in the day, saying it was the “kind of ruling I like.”

Trump was asked about the ruling while speaking to reporters inside the Oval Office. The 6-3 ruling voided Louisiana’s second majority Black congressional district, with the court’s conservative-leaning justices finding it relied too heavily on race.

“In light of today’s Supreme Court ruling on the Voting Rights Act, do you want Republican states in the South to look at redrawing congressional districts before the midterms?” USA Today correspondent Joey Garrison asked.

The president said he knew nothing about the ruling, saying he’s spent the day busy with the Artemis II astronauts and with “contractors, because we’re trying to get the ballroom built.” The Artemis astronauts were flanking Trump while he spoke.

“Tell me about what happened?” Trump asked Garrison.

“Well, some think the ruling can create more Republican-held congressional seats in the South,” Garrison told him.

“That’s good!” a giddy Trump replied. “That’s the kind of ruling I like.”

He then said, “Tell me more about the ruling,” as CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins started to ask him a question. Trump then leaned over and said, “This is CNN, fake news,” as she started to ask her question; Collins did not ask him about the ruling, instead opting to ask him about the Iran and Ukraine-Russia wars.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Justice John Roberts said the Louisiana district was a “snake” created along racial lines. Justice Samuel Alito agreed, writing the map was an “unconstitutional gerrymander.”

“Allowing race to play any part in government decisionmaking represents a departure from the constitutional rule that applies in almost every other context,” Alito wrote.

Alito added the goals of the 1965 Voting Rights Act had been distorted by those looking to shape districts along racial lines, hoping to gain more seats in Congress. Section II of the law he said was “limited to instances of intentional discrimination,” which he said is a “very high standard” to prove.

Watch above via CNN.

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