‘Now You’re F*cked’: Joe Rogan Stunned By Trump Crypto Coin’s Wild Ride

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joe Rogan offered a bleak assessment for anyone who bought President Donald Trump’s crypto coin as it darted from $1 to $75 — only to see it crash back down to around $2.

“Now you’re f*cked,” Rogan said.

Rogan marveled at the wild ride the “TRUMP coin” has been on during his Wednesday podcast.

He got onto the topic after telling his guest, comic Brian Simpson, about the soldier who kidnapped Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela making $400,000 for allegedly betting on the mission being successful; the soldier pleaded not guilty to a charge of misusing classified information on Tuesday.

Simpson said he thought one of Trump’s sons must have made the bet at first because Trump and his family are obsessed with making money.

“Trump don’t leave no crumbs on the table,” Simpson joked. “He like ‘I need all this bread. I’m on the way out, and I still need this bread.'”

That comment reminded Rogan of Trump’s crypto coin, which launched three days before the president returned to the White House in 2025.

“I mean, think about that coin, the Trump coin. That’s crazy. That’s crazy,” Rogan said. “It’s legal — but it’s crazy. And the Melania coin—”

Simpson jumped in and said, “If you buying any celebrity’s coins, you deserve to lose your money.”

Rogan then had producer Jamie Vernon pull up the TRUMP coin to see how it’s performed.

“Let me ask this: what is it worth now?” Rogan asked.

When Vernon told him it was around $2, that’s when Rogan said any investors who didn’t get in early are “f*cked.” Simpson added that anyone who bought it on the way up is better off just holding the coin now and hoping it shoots higher again.

“Somebody must’ve made a ton of loot, right?” Rogan said about the coin’s run to $75 in January 2025. “They had to.”

His comments come after the Rogan-Trump relationship has made a few headlines over the last two months.

Rogan has criticized the Iran war multiple times, including saying it could spur “World War III” and arguing Trump has “betrayed” his MAGA base by starting the war — even though polling shows Trump voters overwhelmingly support the president on it.

The two men then had a much-publicized exchange shortly afterwards at UFC 327 in Miami. Rogan later revealed the two were not squabbling at all, but were actually talking about Rogan’s push to make it easier for Americans to use the psychoactive drug ibogaine.

The following week, Rogan stood behind Trump as signed an executive order easing restrictions on psychedelic research. Rogan marveled at how fast it came together and praised Trump for it, telling reporters the research had been stifled by laws passed during Richard Nixon’s administration.

Trump also ribbed Rogan during the meeting, joking that the podcast star was a “bit more liberal” than himself.

Watch above via YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!