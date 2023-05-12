Actual ‘FOX NEWS ALERT’: Laura Ingraham Warns of ‘Destructive’ Non-binary Characters in ‘Transformers’ TV Show

Friday’s installment of The Ingraham Angle came back from a commercial break with a blaring “FOX NEWS ALERT” chyron to report that a kids’ show on Paramount Plus features characters that do not conform to traditional gender identities.

“Now, as a parent, you often ask yourself what do my kids need?” Laura Ingraham told viewers. “A loving family, a roof over their heads, a life grounded in faith and freedom. But you probably never thought what they really really need is a non-binary robot. But that’s exactly what Paramount thinks they need because in Transformers: Earth Spark, that’s what they’re giving them. The series is made for kids ages seven and up, and here they are introducing a character named Nightshade last November.”

The host aired a clip from the show where one character

“Nightshade’s pronouns are they/them,” says one character.

“‘He’ or ‘she’ just doesn’t fit who I am,” says Nightshade in an English accent.

A third character apologizes, presumably for having misgendered the robot.

The whole scene caused Ingraham no small amount of consternation.

“And if you thought that was the end of it, the creators saw fit to reinforce this message in a recent episode,” she went on.

She aired another clip of the aforementioned Nightshade introducing themselves to another character, who says her pronouns are “she/they.”

“[T]he show is shoving these inane pronouns down the throats of seven-year-olds,” Ingraham groused. “I mean, we’re lucky to get them to spell the regular pronouns and get those straight.”

She lamented such lessons are being taught on TV and in schools and wondered if this will ever end.

“So what’s next?” she asked. “Well, this isn’t normal, it’s not trendy, it’s not cool. These are destructive and corrosive lies. And they’re only gonna end when enough responsible adults say, ‘Cut it out. We’re not funding this anymore. So. don’t be afraid to stand up and say that.”

Fox hosts have long been concerned about fictional characters and gender identity. In one segment, Tucker Carlson famously criticized “androgynous” M&M characters as a chyron read, “Miserable, non-binary candy is all we deserve.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com