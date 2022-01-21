Tucker Carlson Mocks Woke M&Ms Characters as ‘Deeply Unappealing and Totally Androgynous’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped the maker of M&Ms for making the candy less appealing on Friday after the company announced it would retool its ads to be more gender inclusive.

Mars, Inc., which has made M&M’s for 80 years, announced Thursday it would give the candy a makeover in its advertisements as part of a “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive.”

“The new global commitment from M&M’S is just one of many actions being taken across Mars, Incorporated to create a world where society is inclusive,” the company said. “These include a commitment to gender balanced leadership teams, running an independent annual diversity audit of its advertising (run by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in the Media) and its role as Vice Chair of the Unstereotype Alliance, part of UN Women, amongst others.”

On his Fox News show on Friday, Carlson laid into Mars, stating that M&Ms, in all of its wokeness, will be bland, rather than “sexy”:

Bet you didn’t think M&Ms were pushing intolerance, but they were, they’ve been changed. You’re seeing those changes on the screen. The green M&M, you will notice, is no longer wearing sexy boots. Now she’s wearing sensible sneakers. Why the change? Well according to M&Ms, “We all win when we see more women in leading roles.”

Carlson further stated that “leading women do not wear sexy boots, leading women wear frumpy shoes. The frumpier the better.”

He added,

The other big change is that the brown M&M has “transitioned from high stilettos to lower block heels,” also less sexy. That’s progress. M&Ms will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous. Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you are totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity. They’ve won.

After panning Mars for taking away the carnality of candy, he hit Mars for assigning an anxiety disorder to one of them, which he asserted might be a sign that the candy piece might be a misogynist:

Meanwhile, in a nod to the burgeoning wellness movement, the orange M&M will “acknowledge and embrace his anxiety.” And actually if you look at him, the orange M&M does appear very anxious. Maybe he doesn’t like all the ugly new shoes he sees around him. Maybe he liked the sexy boots. Maybe the orange M&M is a secret sexist himself.

Watch above, via Fox News.

