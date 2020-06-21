Congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, tore into John Bolton on Meet the Press Sunday over his much-too-late comments relevant to the impeachment inquiry his committee oversaw.

After talking about the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, Chuck Todd asked Schiff if he read Bolton’s book — which contains details of hat he personally witnessed with respect to Ukraine and other things he argued fit in the president’s overall approach of “obstruction of justice as a way of life,” even alleging Trump directly asked the president of China for help with his reelection.

Schiff said there’s certainly a lot to be disturbed about, especially that particular allegation, and that Bolton backs up what they argued about the president during the impeachment trial.

Todd asked Schiff if he regrets not fighting harder to get Bolton to testify before the House during the impeachment saga.

“Our decision has been vindicated by the fact that we are still in court now over a year later trying to get [Don] McGahn to testify,” Schiff responded. “Bolton said he would sue us if we subpoenaed him. We would still be trying to get John Bolton’s testimony today. And given that the president was trying to cheat in the upcoming election, we couldn’t afford to wait another year to get John Bolton to testify.”

He contrasted Bolton with people like Fiona Hill and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman who came forward at the time, saying Bolton “indicts himself for cowardice and for greed.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

