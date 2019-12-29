There’s been growing concern about attacks on Jews in New York after several that took place just in the last week alone, the most recent being the stabbing at a rabbi’s home in Monsey Saturday night during Hanukkah celebrations.

Last week, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an increased police presence after a number of attacks, saying, “Anti-Semitism is an attack on the values of our city.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo today called the stabbing an act of “domestic terrorism.”

This morning on CNN, Jake Tapper spoke with Anti Defamation League vice president Oren Segal, who said, “We are in an epidemic, in New York City of all places, for the Jewish community.”

“The community is in shock. There’s a lot of fear and anxiety,” he said.

“This horrific attack last night is the ninth apparent anti-Semitic attack in New York in just the last week,” Tapper noted. “Obviously there has been an increase in hate crimes against Jews in New York and nationally. Why do you think this is happening, specifically the attacks in New York?”

Segal pointed to a concerning rise in anti-Semitic incident and “the mainstreaming of anti-Semitic in our public discussion, on our phones.”

“At this point we don’t have a luxury in the Jewish community, whether you are visibly Jewish or otherwise, to take security as a lax thing,” Segal said. “So being able to get the support from law enforcement and government in order to protect Jewish institutions… I think that will help make the Jewish community and in particular the Orthodox community feel a bit more safe and secure.”

Tapper asked about the argument being made that “there would be more of an outrage if the attackers were white supremacists and thus fell more easily into a political narrative.”

